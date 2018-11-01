The Los Angeles Lakers survive the Dallas Mavericks' late rally to arrest a two-game skid

Published 1:48 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James knocked in the game-winning free throw with 2.1 seconds left as the Los Angeles Lakers slipped past the Dallas Mavericks by the slimmest of margins, 114-113, in NBA action at the Staples Center on Wednesday night, October 31 (Thursday, November 1, Manila time).

James finished with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists as the Lakers survived the Mavericks' late run behind rookie Luka Doncic.

After James made one of two free throws, the Mavs had one last shot to win the game but JJ Barea's three-point heave missed.

Lakers young guns Kyle Kuzma scattered 18 points on top of 8 rebounds and 3 assists and Brandon Ingram also scored 17.

Javale McGee posted a double-double of 16 points and 15 boards for the Lakers, who picked up just their third win in 8 outings.

The victory came just days after an exasperated James said the young Lakers tend to make the "same mistakes over and over." (READ: 'Don't be around when my patience runs out,' warns LeBron)

Wesley Matthews led the Mavs with 21 points and Harrison Banes also had 19.

The @Lakers win at home behind 29 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB from LeBron James!#LakeShow 114 | #MFFL 113



Kyle Kuzma: 18 PTS, 8 REB

JaVale McGee: 16 PTS, 15 REB, 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/VPNoLO6fch — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2018

The Lakers led almost all game and held a 13-point advantage, 111-98, heading into the final 3 minutes before the Mavs went on a 15-2 tear.

A Doncic jumper tied it at 113, but James drew a foul from Mathews in the next play which led to a trip to the free throw line with 2.1 seconds left.

James missed his first attempt then nailed the second that secured the Lakers the win. – Rappler.com