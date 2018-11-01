Steph Curry unleashes 37 points as the rest of the Golden State stars also deliver in the Warriors' win over the Pelicans

MANILA, Philippines – Steph Curry fired 37 points and the rest of the Golden State stars also delivered big numbers as the Warriors clipped the New Orleans Pelicans, 131-121, for their sixth straight NBA victory at the Oracle Arena on Wednesday night, October 31 (Thursday, November 1, Manila time).

Curry knocked in 7 three-pointers and dished out 9 assists as Kevin Durant also collected 24 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists.

Klay Thompson – who just came off a 52-point performance and set a league record for most three-pointers in a game with 14 – drained 18 points on top of 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Draymond Green also finished two-assists shy of a triple-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 8 dimes.

Jrue Holiday scored 28 points and dished out 9 assists while Nikola Mirotic posted a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Pelicans.

Returning from a two-game absence due to an elbow injury, New Orleans star Anthony Davis chipped in 17 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists.

The defending champion Warriors, who scored at least 120 points in their last 6 wins, upped their record to 8-1.

