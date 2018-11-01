LeBron James kills the competition as a 6-foot-8 Jason while Klay Thompson rides on the Jackie Moon ribbing

Published 3:08 PM, November 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Despite their busy schedules in the ongoing season, NBA players indulge themselves in a little bit of fun, especially on a night like Halloween.

Here are some of them ready to give some sleepless nights… or not.

The King is now also the King of Halloween. Staying true to the horror theme of the annual festivities, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James killed the competition with a full-blown Jason Voorhees costume from Friday the 13th.

Jason looks more intimidating at 6’8’’. Related: LeBron looks ready to play tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZFrR3ZSGLh — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 1, 2018

You don’t wanna be in the way when one of the greatest slashers of all time has his patience run out, and we’re not talking about Jason.

Still in Laker country, two-way point guard Lonzo Ball dressed up as Batman. Pretty common, that is until you hear his Batman voice.

If he can nail his threes as accurately as his Christian Bale voice, he may very well be the Lakers’ actual Batman and not Robin.

On the lighter side, a lot of people were saying Klay Thompson with a headband on looks like Jackie Moon from the movie Semi-Pro. On Halloween, the Splash Brother went ahead and actually dressed for the Flint Tropics.

Hey, he dropped an NBA record 14 threes with the headband on. When Klay’s threes start falling, “Everybody panic!”

Up in New York, Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers drew from the strength of the Black Panther one more time.

Victor Oladipo went with the full Black Panther costume for Halloween #WakandaForever



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/oJKrl6i97u — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 31, 2018

He came into Manhattan like a king, and indeed took the throne with a 107-101 win. Indiana Forever.

Meanwhile, some people were just too excited for Halloween that they did it a full week in advance.

That's Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard marching to the arena as WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, complete with a plastic face mask.

That day, Lillard opened up a can of whoop-ass on the Washington Wizards with 29 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, but it was John Wall’s Wizards who came away with a 125-124 stone-cold stunner. Whoops.

Straight from the dressing room, NBA players sure got game on Halloween. Even Derrick Rose dressed up as a scary and merciless monster: the 2011 NBA MVP.

– Rappler.com