'It's Halloween so we had to give the crowd a scare, I guess,' says LeBron James

Published 5:31 PM, November 01, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James gave the Staples Center crowd a fright when he missed the first of two free throws with two seconds left as the Lakers squeezed past the Dallas Mavericks, 114-113, in NBA action on Wednesday, October 31 (Thursday, November 1, Manila time)

"It's Halloween so we had to give the crowd a scare, I guess," said James.

The Lakers almost blew a big point lead late but managed to hold on for the win.

The game appeared to be headed to overtime but the Mavericks veteran Wesley Matthews took it upon himself to intentionally foul James on the Lakers' final possession with two seconds left.

That sent the four-time MVP to the free throw line with scored tied 113-113, but after missing the first one James made the second for the win. (LOOK: LeBron buries clutch free throw as Lakers escape Mavs)

LeBron James assesses the positives and negatives from a last-second win over Dallas. pic.twitter.com/w0dtHqfAEK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 1, 2018

James finished with 29 points for the Lakers who were up 111-98 with 3:42 to go before the Mavericks went on a 15-2 run to pull even with seven seconds left.

Luca Doncic tied it at 113-113 on a jumper, setting the stage for James' game-winning free throw.

"We had some bad moments down the stretch but this is the best way to teach them," James said of his young team.

Matthews led Dallas with 21 points and Harrison Barnes scored 19. – Rappler.com