Boston unleashes 24 three-pointers to topple the last unbeaten team in the NBA

Published 12:05 PM, November 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Boston had a three-point party to knock down the last undefeated team in the NBA.

The Celtics drained a franchise record 24 three-pointers to end the Milwaukee Bucks’ perfect run, 117-113, at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night, November 1 (Friday, November 2, Manila time).

Kyrie Irving buried 28 points, including 18 from beyond the arc, on top of 7 assists and 3 rebounds as the Celtics survived the Bucks’ blistering run in the final quarter.

Al Horford also fired 12 of his 18 points from three-point range and tallied 8 assists and 5 rebounds for the Celtics, who halted the Bucks’ seven-game winning streak.

Gordon Hayward had a season-high 18 markers and Marcus Morris also shot 5 triples in a 17-point performance during the Celtics' record-breaking night.

"We stayed resilient and won the game," said Morris. "We knew we could take their best shot and ended up winning the game. We let 'em have it."

Boston's feat shattered the previous franchise best of 19 three-pointers in a game.

The Celtics, who improved to a 6-2 slate, finished just a triple short of the NBA record of 25 set by the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 4 in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out one game while in the NBA’s concussion protocol, returned to lead the Bucks with 33 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bucks came close to pulling off a reversal after trailing by 12 points, 78-90, at the start of the 4th quarter.

Antetokounmpo spearheaded the comeback bid and towed the Bucks within a point, 113-112, but Irving and Horford knocked in the buffer free throws in the closing seconds.

Khris Middleton and Malcom Brogdon shot 16 points each and Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and 7 assists for the Bucks.

There was an extended time out midway through the 1st quarter, when World Series winning Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora carried the championship trophy onto the basketball court.

Fans roared when Cora led the players out of the tunnel continuing a celebration that started Sunday with a series-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The @celtics sink a franchise-record 24 triples and hold on to win at home!#CUsRise 117 | #FearTheDeer 113



Kyrie Irving: 28 PTS, 7 AST, 6 3PM

Gordon Hayward: 18 PTS, 5 AST, 3 3PM

Marcus Morris: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 3PM

Giannis: 33 PTS, 11 REB, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/lo03KNCkm3 — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2018

Elsewhere, Joel Embiid had 41 points and 13 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers improved to 5-0 at home with a 122-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

"It's great," Embiid said. "It's just about being aggressive and staying within the concepts of the system."

Embiid now has 6 games with a least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Australia's Ben Simmons added 14 points and 11 assists and Markelle Fultz provided a spark late in the 3rd quarter and finished with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

"He's tough, he's skilled, he can shoot, he basically can do everything," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of Embiid.

Embiid scored an emphatic dunk over Boban Marjanovic with 99 seconds remaining that gave Philadelphia a 117-109 lead.

"He was just dominant," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said.

Lou Williams scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Danilo Gallinari had 25. Tobias Harris finished with 24 points.

In Atlanta, De'Aaron Fox set career highs with 31 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 146-115 for their fifth consecutive win.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points and Nemanja Bjelica had 19 for the Kings.

After leading by only 5 points at halftime, the Kings outscored the Hawks 46-23 in the third. Fox had 21 points in the period.

Game results

Oklahoma City Thunder def. Charlotte Hornets, 111-107

Denver Nuggets def. Cleveland Cavaliers, 110-91

Philadelphia 76ers def. Los Angele Clippers, 122-113

Sacramento Kings def. Atlanta Hawks, 146-115

Boston Celtics def. Milwaukee Bucks, 117-113

– With reports from Agence France-Presse