Kevin Love's extended absence is another blow to a Cleveland squad still reeling from the departure of superstar LeBron James

Published 8:21 AM, November 03, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss at least 6 weeks after surgery for a left toe injury, the NBA team said Friday, November 2.

The Cavs said in a statement that Love "underwent successful surgery" in New York "to address continued left foot symptoms."

The veteran, who had been wearing a walking boot in recent days, had endured "significant" pain since early October although he said this week that he hoped he might miss only 2 or 3 weeks rehabbing the injury.

Instead he opted for surgery, after consulting with Doctor Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

"He will now undergo an extended period of treatment and rehabilitation, with the timeline for his return to basketball activity updated in approximately 6 weeks."

Love was originally injured in the preseason opener against the Boston Celtics on October 2.

He sat out the team's last 3 preseason games, but played through the pain during the first 4 games of the season, although his performance was clearly affected.

Love's extended absence is another blow to a Cleveland team still adjusting to the departure of superstar LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers via free agency this season.

The Cavs sacked coach Tyronn Lue after an 0-6 start to the season and after notching their first victory this week they fell to 1-7 with a loss to Denver on Thursday.