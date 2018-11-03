The defending champions outscore the Timberwolves, 33-12, in the final 12 minutes as the Warriors streak to their seventh straight win

MANILA, Philippines – As always, the Golden State Warriors knew the right buttons to press at crunch time.

With Minnesota clicking in the first 3 quarters, the Warriors fought back and launched a huge fourth-quarter run to tear down the Timberwolves, 116-99, in the NBA on Friday, November 2 (Saturday, November 3, Manila time) at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Kevin Durant pumped in 33 points – highlighted by a perfect 6-of-6 in the opening period – and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Warriors outscored the Timberwolves, 33-12, in the last 12 minutes.

Steph Curry had 28 points and 9 rebounds and Klay Thompson also fired 12 of his 22 points from three-point range to help the defending champions streak to their seventh straight victory for a 9-1 record.

The Timberwolves got off to a solid start, committing only one turnover in the first 3 quarters only to fall apart at both ends in the closing minutes.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 22 points and Jimmy Butler also had 21 points and 5 assists.

Derrick Rose, the 2011 MVP who just came off an incredible 50-point performance, played just 5 minutes in the first half before leaving the game due to a ankle injury.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a relatively quiet 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves, who slipped to a 4-5 record.

