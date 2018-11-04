Los Angeles exacts revenge on Portland for its season-opening loss two weeks ago

Published 12:48 PM, November 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James showcased an all-around effort as the Los Angeles Lakers edged the Portland Trail Blazers, 114-110, for their second straight win on Saturday, November 3 (Sunday, November 4, Philippine time).

James pumped in 28 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks to lead 4 other players in twin digits for the Lakers, who exacted revenged on the Trail Blazers following a 119-128 loss in their season-opener two weeks ago.

Rajon Rondo flirted with a triple-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals while JaVale McGee put up a formidable offensive and defensive performance of 12 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Kyle Kuzma fired 12 points and 6 rebounds and Josh Hart chipped in 11 markers for Los Angeles, which hiked its record to 4-5.

The backcourt combo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum dropped 30 points apiece but that wasn't enough for Portland to extend its winning streak to 4 game. It fell to a 6-3 card. – Rappler.com