Milwaukee secures its eighth win in 9 games for its best NBA start in franchise history

Published 10:41 AM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks continued their best NBA start in franchise history by clobbering the Sacramento Kings, 144-109, on Sunday, November 4 (Monday, November 5, Philippine time).

Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, securing his second triple-double of the season with his 10th assist at the end of the 3rd quarter.

"A great win for the team," Antetokounmpo said. "When I drove the ball, they were wide open. I passed it, and they knocked down everything."

Giannis (26 PTS, 15 REB, 11 AST) records his 2nd triple-double of the season to lift the @Bucks over SAC at home! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/0lYSqzd76G — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2018

Milwaukee, who improved to 8-1 on the season, recorded a season-high for points in a game and made a franchise-record 22 three-pointers.

Antetokounmpo's first triple-double came against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 24th when he delivered 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Antetokounmpo passed to Pat Connaughton in the corner for his 10th assist as Connaughton drained a three-pointer to give the Bucks a 108-82 lead at the end of the 3rd.

With Milwaukee comfortably ahead 118-90, Antetokounmpo went to the bench for good.

Rookie coach Mike Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo makes the others around him better players.

"Hopefully, one of the keys to Giannis being great is everybody around him being great," he said. "We can also talk about a lot of other guys who played well, too. So, that's a great sign for Giannis and a great sign for us."

Seven other Bucks were in double figures. Eric Bledsoe scored 17, Ersan Ilyasova 15, Malcolm Brogdon and Connaughton each had 13, Tony Snell and Khris Middleton each had 12 and John Henson 10.

Justin Jackson set a career-high with 22 points, Buddy Hield had 19 and De'Aaron Fox 15 for the Kings who had their five-game winning streak snapped. – Rappler.com