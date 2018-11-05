Toronto hikes its record to an Eastern Conference-leading 9-1 slate as Los Angeles drops to 4-6

Published 1:10 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Toronto Raptors sent the Los Angeles Lakers crashing back to earth with a 121-107 win at the Staples Arena on Sunday, November 4 (Monday, November 5, Philippine time).

Despite missing star Kawhi Leonard due to foot soreness, the Raptors hiked their record to an Eastern Conference-leading 9-1 slate after imposing their will on the Lakers, who saw a two-game winning streak snapped.

Serge Ibaka fired 34 points on an ultra-efficient 15-of-17 shooting to go with 10 rebounds while Kyle Lowry chalked up 21 points, 15 assists and 6 rebounds to power Toronto, which has now won 3 straight games.

Pascal Siakam churned out 16 points and 13 rebounds and Danny Green, Jonas Valanciunas and Delon Wright finished with 15, 14, and 11 points, respectively, in the win.

Although trailing for 20-plus points for the entirety of the game, Los Angeles didn't go out without a fight as it managed to cut its deficit to 10 points off a Svi Mykhailiuk layup, 117-107, with 2:14 left.

But a Siakam layup a minute later sealed the win for the Raptors.

Kyle Kuzma paced the Lakers, which dropped to 4-6, with 24 points while LeBron James had 18 points and 6 assists. – Rappler.com