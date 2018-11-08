LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers hang on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves for their third straight win

Published 2:58 PM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lebron James flirted with another triple-double and Kyle Kuzma came through the final stretch as the Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves, 114-110, in NBA action at the Staples Center on Wednesday night, November 7 (Thursday, November 8, Manila time).

The Lakers spoiled the game-high 31-point effort of Derrick Rose, who knocked in back-to-back threes that put the Timberwolves within a point, 110-111, with just 66 seconds left.

James led the Lakers with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists to finish just a dish shy of his 75th triple-double while Kuzma drained 6 of his 21 points in the final minute to help the Lakers stay afloat.

Tyson Chandler – the veteran big man who just reached a buyout agreement with Phoenix – had a solid debut for the Lakers, grabbing 9 rebound, including two huge offensive boards in the closing seconds.

Josh Hart also knocked in 15 of his 21 points from three-point range and Brandon Ingram collected 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists for the Lakers, who picked up their third straight win for a 5-6 record.

Jimmy Butler added 24 for the Timberwolves, who dropped to 4-8 and remained winless on the road this season.

The Timberwolves set a franchise record 20 triples in the game with Rose hitting 7-of-9 from beyond the arc.

A Rose triple, though, fell short with the Timberwolves trailing by just a point with 8 seconds left as Josh Hart's free throws helped seal the win for the Lakers, who avenged their loss at Minnesota 9 days earlier.

DERRICK ROSE makes it a one-point game with his 7th triple!



That's the 20th 3 for the @Timberwolves, which is a new franchise-record.#AllEyesNorth 110#LakeShow 111



WATCH on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/2EpK5mnxDJ — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2018

