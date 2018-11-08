After a slow start, Kawhi Leonard finds his form to lead Toronto past Sacramento with 25 points and 11 rebounds

Published 3:50 PM, November 08, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kawhi Leonard returned to the lineup to score 25 points as the Toronto Raptors improved their league-best record to 11-1 with a 114-105 win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, November 7 (Thursday, November 8, Manila time).

Leonard, who missed the last two games with a sore ankle, also added 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 5 straight since losing to Milwaukee on October 29.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry added 16 points and eight assists for the Raptors.

Leonard started slowly but then found his form. The two-time all-star scored 10 points in the 2nd quarter and 10 in the 3rd. He made a clutch three-pointer in the 4th after Sacramento had taken a 7 point lead, 106-99.

Kawhi Leonard's game-high 25 PTS guide the @Raptors to their 11th victory of the season! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/30oq2lpHFu — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2018

Willie Cauley-Stein and Buddy Hield scored 24 points apiece for Sacramento. De'Aaron Fox added 20 points, and second overall draft pick Marvin Bagley had 13.

The Kings have lost two straight since winning 5 in a row.

Carried the load

In Miami, Hassan Whiteside scored 29 points, pulled down 20 rebounds and blocked 9 shots to propel the Miami Heat to their first NBA victory over the San Antonio Spurs since 2014.

Whiteside carried the load in a 95-88 Heat win, as Miami made do without veteran star Dwyane Wade who was absent for what the team called personal reasons.

Wayne Ellington scored a season-high 20 points and Justise Winslow added 16 for Miami, who had lost nine straight regular season games to the Spurs and 11 straight when counting the 2014 NBA finals.

The two teams are a long way from what they were when the met in back-to-back championship series in 2013 and 2014. The Heat, then featuring LeBron James, triumphed in 2013 before the Spurs, then led by Tim Duncan, turned the tables in 2014.

Australian Patty Mills came off the bench to score 20 for San Antonio but the Spurs dropped their second straight. DeMar DeRozan added 18 points on a 6-of-15 shooting but LaMarcus Aldridge scored just 6 points, connecting on 2-of-14 attempts from the field.