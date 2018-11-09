Steph Curry suffers an injury as the Warriors absorb their first home game loss this season against the Bucks

MANILA, Philippines – Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks thoroughly dismantled the Golden State Warriors, 134-111, as the defending champions absorb their first home game loss in NBA action on Thursday, November 8 (Friday, November 9, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo powered the Bucks with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists and also drew solid support in the surprise 23-point ripping of the Dubs, who played minus All-Star Draymond Green.

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, who had a woeful 2-of-12 shooting against Portland two days earlier, bounced back huge to finish with 26 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon also scored 20 and Khris Middleton had 17 points and 6 assists for the Bucks, who snapped the Warriors' eight-game winning streak while hiking their record to 9-2.

Klay Thompson fired 24 points to pace the Warriors, who clearly missed the energy that Green usually provides. Green sat out due to a foot injury.

Kevin Durant had 17 while Steph Curry had a woeful shooting night as he missed all 4 attempts from beyond the arc before finishing with 10 points on a 5-of-14 (36%) clip.

Adding to the Warriors' woes, Curry sustained a left adductor strain in the 3rd quarter and did not return to the game.

The Warriors slipped to 10-2.

Steph won't return with a left adductor strain which may have happened on this play. pic.twitter.com/gf3zmeTll0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2018

Steve Kerr update on Steph Curry's groin injury: "I think he's going to get an MRI tomorrow." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 9, 2018

In Phoenix, the Boston Celtics rallied from a 22-point third-quarter deficit to hand the Suns a heartbreaking 116-109 overtime defeat.

Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 39 points in the 4th quarter and overtime for Boston and Marcus Morris added 17 points against his former team.

That included a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation that knotted the score at 100-100.

Jaylen Brown's 17 points all came after halftime as the Celtics snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Suns, meanwhile, have lost 9 of 10 in the young season.

Game results

Oklahoma City Thunder def. Houston Rockets, 98-80

Boston Celtics def. Phoenix Suns, 116-109 (OT)

Portland Trail Blazers def. Los Angeles Clippers, 116-105

Milwaukee Bucks def. Golden State Warriors, 134-111

