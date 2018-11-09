The two-time MVP joins the Golden State Warriors' growing injury list

Published 4:32 PM, November 09, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Add Steph Curry to the Golden State Warriors' list of injured All-Stars.

Coach Steve Kerr said Curry is set to have an MRI exam on Friday, November 9 (Saturday, November 10, Manila time) after his Warriors lost the two-time MVP to a left adductor strain during the 3rd quarter of their 23-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, 134-111, in NBA action Thursday.

Curry's injury came just when Draymond Green sat out due to a sprained right toe and foot while fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has also yet to see action due to a left Achilles injury.

Warriors backup guard Shaun Livingston, meanwhile, hasn't suited up for 6 games due to a sore right foot.

"Sometimes you've got to get hit in the mouth in this league to remind you how hard it is to win a game," said Kerr.

Curry was trying to contest an Eric Bledsoe shot in the 3rd when he clutched his inner thigh in pain.

The superstar guard scored 10 points before he departed – his second straight game with fewer than 20.

Tough blow to the NBA, losing the sport's #1 draw, Steph Curry, to an injury. Better to be safe than sorry. Just hope he's 100% for Christmas Daypic.twitter.com/7UyWQJdbP4 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 9, 2018

Milwaukee made a statement as the ever-improving Bucks imposed their will and snapped the two-time defending champions' eight-game winning streak.

"As a team we played really hard. We moved the ball real well and we made shots," said Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. "We've just got to keep getting better every day and playing good basketball."

Kerr said that Green's absence and Curry's third-quarter exit weren't the Warriors' biggest problem.

"When you come out with a sort of mindless intent, and you're fouling and not executing, just taking quick shots against a really good team – a team that's hungry and on the rise – you're not going to fare very well," he said. – With a report from Agence France-Presse