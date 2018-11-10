The Philadelphia 76ers go 7-0 in their homecourt as Joel Embiid powers the Sixers to an overtime escape versus the Hornets

Published 1:51 PM, November 10, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Joel Embiid finished with 42 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers improved to 7-0 at home with a 133-132 win in overtime against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, November 9 (Saturday, November 10, Manila time).

Embiid scored 16 points in the 4th including a game-tying three pointer with 34 seconds left on the clock.

Ben Simmons, who has been having difficulties holding onto the ball of late, returned to form and finished with 22 points, 13 assists and 8 rebounds for the 76ers.

Kemba Walker scored 19 of his 30 points in the 4th quarter for the Hornets, who were coming off back-to-back victories over Cleveland and Atlanta.

Charlotte stormed back from a 21-point deficit and led by 5 points with 78 seconds remaining. But the Hornets squandered an opportunity to win it after they were called for a shot clock violation with time winding down in the 4th.

The Hornets also ran into foul trouble late in the game. Cody Zeller and Dwayne Bacon each picked up 6 fouls and Bacon fouled out in overtime. Bacon finished with 15 points in only his fifth game of the season.

The 76ers were coming off their first road win of the season, a 100-94 victory over Indiana on Wednesday.

Game results

Orlando Magic def. Washington Wizards, 117-108

Philadelphia 76ers def. Charlotte Hornets, 133-132 (OT)

Detroit Pistons def. Atlanta Hawks, 124-109

Indiana Pacers def. Miami Heat, 110-102

Brooklyn Nets def. Denver Nuggets, 112-110

Utah Jazz def. Boston Celtics, 123-115

Sacramento Kings def. Minnesota Timberwolves, 121-110

– Rappler.com