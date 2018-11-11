The deal gives Philadelphia a formidable looking Big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons

Published 8:07 AM, November 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Minnesota Timberwolves will trade unsettled star Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal which will see three players head the other way, ESPN reported Saturday, November 10.

Butler, 29, has been agitating for a move away from the Timberwolves since the start of the season, handing a transfer request in September.

He has since played in 10 games, averaging just over 21 points, but has cut an unhappy figure in the Wolves 4-9 start to the 2018-2019 campaign.

ESPN reported that the Timberwolves will receive Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a second-round pick in exchange for Butler.

The 76ers will also receive Justin Patton as part of the deal which gives Philadelphia a formidable looking Big 3 of Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Jimmy is heading to Philly! pic.twitter.com/UsIveML2Ih — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2018

News of Butler's imminent arrival in Philadelphia prompted Las Vegas bookmakers to slice the Sixers odds of challenging for the NBA championship.

The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook installed the Sixers as 16-1 shots for the crown, down from 30-1.

The 76ers are currently 3rd in the Eastern Conference standings with 8 wins and 5 defeats. – Rappler.com