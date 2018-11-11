Quinn Cook steps ups and Kevin Durant delivers a double-double as Golden State cruises to an 11th win without the injured two-time NBA MVP

Published 3:09 PM, November 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Golden State Warriors had to do without injured superstar Steph Curry, but that hardly posed any problem against the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA in Oakland on Saturday, November 10 (Sunday, November 11, Manila time).

Quinn Cook fired a season-high 27 points and Kevin Durant dropped a double-double of 28 points and 11 assists as the Warriors downed the Nets, 116-100, for their 11th win in 13 games.

Curry, who coach Steve Kerr said remains “day-to-day,” sat out two days after sustaining a groin injury during the Warriors’ 23-point home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Draymond Green, another All-Star, has also been sidelined due to a sprained right toe and foot.

But the Warriors hardly felt the absences with Cook stepping up by knocking in 19 points in the first half to match Durant’s output.

"That's the mark of a pro," Kerr said of Cook, who also stepped up for the defending champions last season when Curry got sidelined with knee and ankle injuries. "He's a great fit for us. Always prepared and always ready.”

"He doesn't feel entitled or like he has to play. When his number is called he is able to go out there and produce."

Cook made 18 starts a year ago while Curry was injured.

Durant had 13 points in the 1st quarter, scored the final 6 of the 2nd as the Warriors stretched their lead to 20 in the 3rd quarter.

"I was trying the pick and roll, making great reads and trying to set great screens," said Durant, who carried the club on his back as they snapped Brooklyn's three-game winning streak.

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson even said that Cook turned out to be a “Curry imitation tonight" as the Warriors backup also had a shot-clock beating 19-footer in the 3rd quarter among his game highlights.

Joe Harris shot 24 to pace the Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie also had 14 points and 6 assists. – With a report from Agence France-Presse