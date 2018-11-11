The Los Angeles Lakers climb to 6-6, the first time they have as many wins as losses this NBA season

Published 4:43 PM, November 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – LeBron James scored 25 points and Tyson Chandler grabbed 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers clawed their way to a .500 record with a 101-86 victory over the Sacramento Kings in NBA action on Saturday, November 10 (Sunday, November 11, Manila time)

The Lakers are now 6-6 on the season, the first time they have as many wins as losses.

"We didn't cave in on our principles," James said as the Lakers recently managed to get it together, winning 4 of their last 5 games.

"We had a hell of a game plan and we executed for 48 minutes."

Six Lakers score in double-figures, and the defense comes up big, holding the Kings to 35% shooting, in a 101-86 #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/EWlb0Gbk6X — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 11, 2018

Brandon Ingram finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds as Josh Hart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma all chipped in 11 points each.

James hit his first 6 of 9 shots and finished 10-for-18 from the floor.

De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 21 points but he didn't get much help from the rest of the Sacramento starters.

Harrell stars in Bucks victory

In Milwaukee, Montrezl Harrell provided the spark, coming off the bench to score 26 points as the Los Angeles Clippers edged the Milwaukee Bucks 128-126 in overtime.

Coach Doc Rivers, who had a pep talk with Harrell at halftime about his lack of defensive play, knew he could trust Harrell in the second half.

"He turned it around," Rivers said. "His energy was infectious."

Lou Williams hit a clutch driving layup with less than a second to go in overtime, but it was Harrell who set the table by diving for loose balls, barging his way through defenders and even wagging a finger after blocking a Bucks' shot.

"I come in here every night just looking to give my team the extra boost and that extra push to will us to win the game," said Harrell, who shot 5-of-15 from the field late in the game.

Harrell also finished with 9 rebounds and 10 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 27 points and 18 rebounds in the loss as the Bucks dropped to 9-3 on the season.

"Offensively, I felt kind of weird going down in the 4th quarter and overtime because we've been blowing teams out this year," said Antetokounmpo.

Patrick Beverley had 21 points for Los Angeles, and Tobias Harris finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

"They're a top team in the whole league playing phenomenal basketball," Harris said. "We kept fighting and found a way."

Raptors still on top

In Toronto, Pascal Siakam scored a quickfire 23 points as the Toronto Raptors maintained their grip on the Eastern Conference standings with a 128-112 demolition of the New York Knicks.

Cameroonian international Siakam drained 6 field goals including a trio of three-pointers as Toronto romped to a comfortable victory at the Scotiabank Arena.

The win sees the Raptors improve to 12-1 at the top of the Eastern Conference, maintaining their lead over second place Milwaukee.

Toronto, who topped last year's Eastern Conference only to be swept in the playoff semifinals by Cleveland, are determined to improve on their recent record of postseason failures this year.

Game results

Golden State Warriors def. Brooklyn Nets, 116-100

Memphis Grizzlies def. Philadelphia 76ers, 112-106

Washington Wizards def. Miami Heat, 116-110

San Antonio Spurs def. Houston Rockets, 96-89

Dallas Mavericks def. Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-96

Los Angeles Lakers def. Sacramento Kings, 101-86

– Rappler.com