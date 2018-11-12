Los Angeles stretches its winning streak to 3 games

Published 1:19 PM, November 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James played hero in crunchtime as the Los Angeles Lakers nosed out the Atlanta Hawks, 107-106, on Sunday, November 11 (Monday, November 12, Philippine time) to extend their winning streak to 3 games.

James slammed home a go-ahead putback dunk with 15.3 seconds left to cap off his 26-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist and 2-steal outing in the win that saw the Lakers hike their record to 7-6.

Los Angeles trailed 105-106 late and had a chance to regain the upper hand with James on the line. But the 33-year-old star missed both of his foul shots.

Fortunately, Kyle Kuzma hauled down the offensive board and fired a shot that clanked off the ring before James came to the rescue with a putback dunk for a Lakers lead.

Bron missed both FT's... but answered with a dunk pic.twitter.com/8XbHjxmJxg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2018

Rookie Trae Young attempted a potential game-winning triple for the Hawks only to witness Tyson Chandler swat his shot.

Kuzma finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals while Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chalked up 11 apiece in the win.

Taurean Prince paced Atlanta, which crashed to its fourth straight loss for a 3-10 record, with 23 points and 7 boards while Young pumped in a double-double of 20 points and 12 assists. – Rappler.com