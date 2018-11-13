Caris LeVert of the Brooklyn Nets suffers an unfortunate right leg injury that could end his breakout season

Published 12:38 PM, November 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The pain of every injury worsens when it comes at the most unfortunate time.

Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert was having a sensational breakout season in his young NBA career until he picked up a horrifying right leg injury in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, November 13 (Monday, US time).

UPDATE: Caris LeVert sustained a right leg injury and is being taken to a local hospital where he will undergo a full evaluation. Further updates will be issued as available. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 13, 2018

In the last 3.7 seconds of the opening frame, the Nets were trailing 53-56 and LeVert came up big for a block attempt to stagger the Timberwolves' possession, but his right leg buckled after hitting the court.

As for the visuals, click the play button at your own risk.

Caris LeVert injures his knee and would be taken off the court by a stretcher. Awful news for the #Nets. Looks like it could be season ending. Injury came with 3.7 seconds left in the first half. #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/LC7AIUdoKb — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) November 13, 2018

LeVert's injury immediately silenced the court and everyone in his team – including the Minnesota players – were brought to tears before the Nets guard was stretchered off the court.

Nets and Timberwolves players were visibly upset as Caris LeVert was tended to and carted off with an apparent right ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/VwAPTDHOqM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2018

Judging from the gravity of the situation, LeVert's injury was compared to that of Gordon Hayward who picked up a season-ending injury in the 6th minute of his debut game in the Boston Celtics in 2017, which was also the team's season opener.

Doctors continue to evaluate the 24-year-old guard's adversity.

Days before the game against Timberwolves, Levert hit a game-winner against the West's No.3 team Denver Nuggets that brought the Nets up to 8th place in the East.

The Nets' beloved guard was averaging 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals this season.

The NBA community was clearly upset of the incident, that some significant figures shared why LeVert's injury is more painful than it seems.

Noooo!! Not @CarisLeVert ... one of the hardest workers I know. Ughhh — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) November 13, 2018

I HATE injuries! Prayers up for Caris LeVert! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 13, 2018

Devastating right leg injury for one of the season’s young breakout stars. https://t.co/r1OwD9pn5F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2018

Caris LeVert is as good and genuine of a dude as you think he is. Terrible, terrible, terrible to see tonight’s injury. This is a man who has perpetually climbed back from circumstances out of his control. — Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) November 13, 2018

Have been working on a LeVert feature. I can't overstate how much the Nets love him as a person almost even more than as a player. Interviewed him twice, certainly seems like a great guy. They consider him the keystone of what they are building. Just a devastating injury. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 13, 2018

Caris LeVert down with gruesome right leg injury.



Dead silent in the arena.



Prayers up. — Michael Grady (@Grady) November 13, 2018

Caris LeVert has built himself into a legitimate top option this season -- a leader, a two-way game-changer, a player who was making the league stand up and take notice. Suffering a significant injury right as it was all coming together for him is downright cruel. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) November 13, 2018

I can't stop thinking about seeing the Gordon Hayward injury in person last year. Just brutal news for LeVert and the Nets. He's been one of the brightest surprises of the entire season. Was a Most Improved Player candidate after his hot start. https://t.co/9VbaSPYFhf — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 13, 2018

prayers up @CarisLeVert !! speedy recovery bro!! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) November 13, 2018

dude was cooking this year — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) November 13, 2018

– Rappler.com