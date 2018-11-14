After rehabilitation, Brooklyn top scorer Caris LeVert is expected to 'return to full strength' this season

Published 9:01 AM, November 14, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert will not require surgery after suffering a dislocated right foot in an NBA game, the club announced Tuesday, November 13.

The 24-year-old American, who has played all 3 of his NBA seasons with the Nets, was wheeled off the court in pain after a gruesome injury in Monday's 120-112 Brooklyn loss at Minnesota.

In the final seconds of the first half, LeVert was contesting a drive to the hoop when he landed awkwardly and suffered the setback.

Nets team orthopedist Martin O'Malley evaluated LeVert on Tuesday and said he would be able to begin rehabilitation with hope of returning this season.

"Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage," O'Malley said. "While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required.

"Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets' performance staff, following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season."

Warning: Graphic video content



Our thoughts and prayers are with Caris LeVert. We wish you a speedy recovery.



via: @clippittv pic.twitter.com/U2oJj2kxze — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) November 13, 2018

LeVert leads the Nets with a career-high 18.4 points a game this season as well as 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a team-best 1.2 steals per contest.

Other NBA players sent well wishes in Twitters postings, including Boston's Gordon Hayward, whose 2017-18 season ended with an injury in the opening game.

"Best wishes and prayers to @CarisLeVert on a speedy recovery!" Hayward said. "The journey back is hard, but you’ll be stronger in the end. Please reach out if you need anything!"

Houston's Chris Paul tweeted: "Prayers out to @CarisLeVert!!! Been watchin him play this season and I’ve loved every bit of it! Hate to see him get injured."

Miami's Dwyane Wade tweeted: "I HATE injuries! Prayers up for Caris LeVert!"

Young Fella prayers to you! Speedy recovery and even stronger impact coming soon for sure! @CarisLeVert — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 13, 2018

God bless you youngin tough road ahead but we’re here to help lift you @CarisLeVert ! You know how to reach me — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) November 13, 2018

Best wishes and prayers to @CarisLeVert on a speedy recovery! The journey back is hard, but you’ll be stronger in the end. Please reach out if you need anything! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) November 13, 2018

I just want to thank God above all things b/c despite how bad the injury looked, it could’ve been a lot worse. Thanks to all for the prayers, messages, love, support for both my family & me. We appreciate you all! Can’t wait to get back out there with my brothers!!! @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/ZaOYO8WKl6 — Caris LeVert (@CarisLeVert) November 14, 2018

