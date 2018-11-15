The Warriors superstar is still being monitored for a nagging left groin strain

Published 10:38 AM, November 15, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss the reigning NBA champions' next 3 games while being monitored for a nagging left groin strain, the team announced Wednesday, November 14.

Curry has missed the Warriors' past 3 games after suffering the injury last Thursday against Milwaukee and has been monitored and evaluated by the club's medical staff since then.

The 30-year-old sharpshooter, twice an NBA Most Valuable Player, will travel with the Warriors on their three-game road trip to Texas but he will not play and he will be re-evaluated in 10 days, the team said in a statement.

The Warriors visit Houston on Thursday, play at Dallas on Saturday and meet San Antonio on Sunday.

They also have a home contest next Wednesday against Oklahoma City before a home game against Portland on November 23, the day Curry is set to be re-examined.

Curry has averaged 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game for the Warriors over 12 contests this season while hitting 49.2 percent of his 3-point shots.

At 12-3, the Warriors lead the Western Conference and are just behind Toronto (12-2) for the league's best record in the young season.

Times are tougher for the NBA's Texas trio, with expected powerhouse Houston at 6-7, Dallas at 5-8 and San Antonio at 7-5. – Rappler.com