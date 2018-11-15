LeBron's record night tows Lakers past Blazers
MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James unleashed 44 points to move up to 5th spot in the NBA's all-time scoring list as the Los Angeles Lakers downed the Portland Trail Blazers, 126-117, for their fourth straight win on Wednesday, November 14 (Thursday, November 15, Manila time) at the Staples Center.
James – who finished just an assist-shy of a triple-double after also tallying 10 rebounds and 9 dimes – amassed 31,420 points to surpass Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain (31.419) in the league's all-time scoring leaders.
Playing his most impressive game yet as a Laker, James unloaded 28 points in the second half and got past Chamberlain on a three-point play with 3:55 minutes left in the game.
JaVale McGee also delivered 20 points and Brandon Ingram scored 17 in the Lakers' sixth win in 7 games to improve to an 8-6 record.
Damian Lillard paced the Blazers with 31 points and 11 assists and CJ McCollum also had 23 points.
The Blazers fired 9 three-pointers in the first half and led by 13 in the 2nd quarter before James fueled a 27-10 outburst to tow the Lakers to a 59-55 halftime advantage.
Portland slipped to a 10-4 record.
