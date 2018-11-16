In Rajon Rondo's absence, Lonzo Ball will likely play increased minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers

Published 9:36 AM, November 16, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo will have surgery to repair a broken right hand and will likely miss several weeks, the NBA team said Thursday, November 15 (Friday, November 16, Manila time).

Rondo, who was apparently injured stealing the ball in the 4th quarter of Wednesday's win over Portland, could have surgery as early as Friday.

"We have to shake it off," Lakers coach Luke Walton said of losing the veteran, who has been a valuable influence on young Lakers players.

"Of course you're always aware of the reality of what's going on," Walton told reporters at the Lakers' practice facility on Thursday. "It'll be a work in progress. Obviously we can't replace what Rondo does for our team and how important he is to our team, but we're not going to make excuses."

Rondo, who is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, has been a key contributor off the bench.

He missed 3 games through suspension for his role in a shoving match with Rockets guard Chris Paul that saw Paul banned two games and Lakers forward Brandon Ingram suspended for 4.

Lonzo Ball, who has started the Lakers' last 12 games, will likely play increased minutes in Rondo's absence and said he had already learned a lot from his teammate.

"Just trying to learn to control the game better," Ball said of what he has seen from Rondo. "When he comes in, the pace goes however he wants it to go, (he) gets everybody in their spots, so that's what I try to do." – Rappler.com