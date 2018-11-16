In the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League, players earned from $32,000 to $35,000 along with a myriad of benefits

Published 3:26 PM, November 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The path to the NBA for Filipinos has become a little bit wider – on esports, at least.

Top NBA 2K players in the country can now have a crack at seeing action in the NBA 2K League with the league hosting a pre-draft, invitational tournament in the Asia-Pacific region.

NBA 2K League managing director Brendan Donohue broke the news on Friday, November 16, as the league enters a new season.

"We're going to look to find 20 or 30 players from the Asia-Pacific region. They'll be invited to take a part in this based on their performance in Combine or also in prior tournaments," he said.



A Global Game



The #NBA2KLeague will introduce an Asia-Pacific tournament as we look to continue to grow the league around the world! pic.twitter.com/6JGJy81H58 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) November 15, 2018

Qualified players will be invited to compete in an in-person tournament, with the winners automatically becoming eligible for the 2019 NBA 2K League Draft.

There would be at least 150 new players who would be eligible for the draft and they will vie for roster spots among the 21 teams.

In the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League, players earned from $32,000 to $35,000 along with medical insurance, housing costs and a retirement plan. – Rappler.com