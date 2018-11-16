Not a single Warriors starter made a three-pointer – a first since March of 2013

Published 4:41 PM, November 16, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the defending champions need to get their "spirit back" after the Houston Rockets dealt them a 21-point whipping on Thursday, November 15 (Friday, November 16, Manila time).

"We're banged up a little physically and we're banged up spiritually – there's no getting around that," Kerr said. "We've got to fill up our cup, get our spirit back, get our energy back, and we're going to. It's a long season."

The Rockets humbled the Warriors, 107-86, in a rematch of last season's Western Conference finals.

Draymond Green returned for the Warriors after serving a one-game suspension meted out by Golden State after his confrontation with teammate Kevin Durant. (READ: Green settles Durant spat, says Warriors won't 'crumble')

Green wound up scoreless, but Kerr liked what he saw from him.

"Draymond may not have had his best night tonight, but I liked his approach," Kerr said. "He was genuine out there. He was competing.

"Now the rest of the team we've got to all lift our spirits up and get back on the saddle."

The Rockets took full advantage of the absence of Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry, who missed his fourth straight game due to a groin injury.

Not a single Warriors starter made a three-pointer – a first since March of 2013. The Rockets, up 47-41 at halftime, pulled away relentlessly – putting the game out of reach with a 21-2 scoring run to open the 4th quarter.

The Warriors endured a horrendous shooting night, connecting on 42.1 percent of their shots from the field and just 22.2 percent from three-point range.

"I just thought our guys right from the start were locked in defensively," said Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni. "They did a great job.

"You don't beat these guys like this unless everybody plays well."

The Rockets coped with their own upheaval as shortly before the game general manager Daryl Morey confirmed they parted ways with 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, who had played in just 10 games since arriving as a free agent prior to the season. (READ: Rockets, Carmelo Anthony 'parting ways' after 10 games)

James Harden led Houston with 27 points. James Ennis added 10 while Chris Paul and Clint Capela chipped in 10 apiece. Paul added 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots.

The Rockets posted their sixth victory in 8 games after a 1-5 start and climbed to .500 at 7-7 in the still young season.

Green, Durant and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 0-for-9 from beyond the arc while neither Andre Iguodala nor Damian Jones attempted a three-pointer.

Durant led the Warriors with 20 points and Thompson added 10 – not enough as Iguodala and Jones combined for 10. – Rappler.com