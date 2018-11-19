Golden State loses its hold on the top spot in the Western Conference

Published 11:27 AM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors slumped into their third straight loss following a 92-104 defeat from the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, November 18 (November 19 Manila time).

Still without superstar Steph Curry, who is out with a groin injury, Golden State surrendered its hold of the top spot in the Western Conference as it slipped to 12-6 with the Portland Trail Blazers (11-5) moving up to No. 1

LaMarcus Aldridge delivered a solid double-double of 23 points and 18 rebounds while DeMar DeRozan scattered 20 points, 9 assists and 6 boards to propel the San Antonio, which improved to 8-7, back on the winning track.

LaMarcus Aldridge (24 PTS, 18 REB) and DeMar DeRozan (20 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB) combine for 44 points to propel the @spurs at home! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/rcZ9cYabzm — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2018

Rudy Gay pumped in 19 points, Marco Belinelli had 12 and Bryn Forbes added 10 markers in the win.

Kevin Durant finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in the losing effort while Klay Thompson fired 25. – Rappler.com