After a 60-point outing, Charlotte Hornets hotshot Kemba Walker follows up with 43 more points in a win over the Boston Celtics

Published 12:01 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When it comes to riding on a momentum, Kemba Walker does it best.

After dropping a career-high and franchise-high 60 points on 61% shooting over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Charlotte playmaker was disappointed that the game ended with a heartbreaker by Jimmy Butler, who drained a three to seal the win for his new team.

But it all the more fired up Walker to avenge the loss, unleashing a 43-point outburst on the Boston Celtics to tally a total of 103 points in two games.

"This win is super important. In games like this, things and situations like this, it just hasn't been going our way," said the Hornets point guard on clinching their second win in 5 games.

"Our coach is so positive. He's telling us to stick with this and things would turn and tonight was a great example. We fought so hard throughout this game and we just deserve to win."

THIS IS MY S--T



Fresh off dropping 60, Kemba just put up 43 against the Celtics pic.twitter.com/I6NjtKoPVd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2018

As the Hornets trailed by 3 points heading into the payoff period, Walker exploded for 21 points to best Kyrie Irving's squad, 117-112, on Monday, November 19 (Tuesday, November 20, Manila time), in front of the home crowd at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Kemba scores 21 PTS in the 4th quarter alone, en route to his 43 point performance in Charlotte. #Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/5qefen8ciL — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2018

Walker hit 43 points when he pulled up for a dagger three in the last 32.3 seconds of the game that saw Charlotte lead 117-111.

"I was just playing basketball. And you know, my belief in God helped me in the way I'm playing, but for the most part, I've mostly been working on my game," said the Hornets hotshot during the post-game interview.

"I come here every night to work shots, on my game, and make sure that I stand as ready as possible with these kinds of moments. My teammates look at me, my coaches look at me, they put me in great situations to score the basket."

Walker even got a bonus, earning the respect of Irving after the game.

– Rappler.com