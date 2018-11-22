Kevin Durant admits getting irked by Draymond Green's tirade, but says the spat won't impact his free-agency decision

Published 8:36 AM, November 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant said his recent bust-up with teammate Draymond Green will not be a factor as he debates whether to stay with the franchise in 2019.

Durant is one of the biggest names to enter free agency next year, and can opt to remain with the Warriors or seek a fresh move away from the reigning NBA champions.

The 30-year-old's future with the Warriors came under scrutiny last week following a row with Green during a defeat by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green's tirade hinted at locker-room strife behind the scenes, but Durant has played down any suggestion that it could prompt him to head for the exit next year.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Durant said the row would not influence decisions about his future.

"At the end of the day, I'm just a ballplayer that's just trying to be in a great environment to play basketball and groom my skills every day," Durant said.

"And I want to compete on a level that once the game starts, I'm just totally comfortable with my surroundings, with just going out there and being me."

The former NBA MVP admitted however he had been irked by Green's tirade.

"I was upset, but I know that I can't hold on to something like this," Durant said.

"...I think everyone's been handling it the best way they could and we're just trying to move forward with it."

Green, who was suspended for one game following his outburst on Durant, was reported to have raised the uncertainty about his teammate's long-term plans during their row. – Rappler.com