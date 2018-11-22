Los Angeles superstar LeBron James returns as a hometown hero in Cleveland

Published 12:54 PM, November 22, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – LeBron James sure got a lot of pregame love – and a video tribute to boot – as he returned to his hometown Cleveland for the first time as a Los Angeles Laker.

But right after the tip-off, it was all business for James as the Lakers rallied to a 109-105 victory over the Cavaliers in NBA action on Wednesday, November 21 (Thursday, November 22).

James unloaded 32 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists to power the Lakers to a furious 18-6 closeout against his former team.

The hometown hero, who led the Cavs to the NBA championship in 2016, received a standing ovation in the pregame introductions.

During a timeout in the 1st quarter, the Cavs also aired an emotional video tribute where they honored "The King" for his on- and off-court contributions in Cleveland with the message: “Thank you for what you did on the court. But we all know it’s bigger than basketball. Thank you LeBron."

"We cranked up our defense in the fourth quarter," James said after the Lakers picked up their sixth win in 7 games. "They played a heck of a game but we kept our composure."

Lonzo Ball collected 15 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists as Brandon Ingram also scored 14 for the Lakers.

JaVale McGee chipped in 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks as the Lakers improved to 10-7.

"We’re a young crew but we'll get better," said James.

The Cavs – who are clearly reeling from James' departure with a league worst 2-14 record – arguably played their best game against the Lakers.

Cleveland even led by as many as 11 points, 37-26, in the 2nd quarter and did not commit a single turnover in the first half.

The loss came just days after the Cavs let go of JR Smith, the champion guard who said in a recent interview that the Cavs were trying to lose. (READ: NBA-worst Cavs cut ties with JR Smith)

Cedi Osman paced the Cavs with 21 points and 7 rebounds, while Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson fired 20 points and dished out 5 assists.

11-0 run gives the @Lakers the lead!



31 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST for King James!#LakeShow 102#BeTheFight 99



1:32 left on ESPN pic.twitter.com/2Tdb4SRZ3L — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2018

It was an emotional night for James in his first game back in his home region since the 33-year-old left the Cavaliers for the Lakers in July. But it was nothing like his 2010 return after departing Cleveland for Miami and leaving angry and booing fans feeling betrayed.

After returning from Miami in 2014 and making good two years later on his vow to make the Cavs into champions, "King" James was treated like visiting royalty.

"To come back and get the reception I got, it means a lot not only to myself but my family," James said.

"My 11 years I played for this franchise I tried to give everything I could on and off the court."

Sixers edge Pelicans

Cameroonian center Joel Embiid outshone New Orleans big man Anthony Davis to power the Philadelphia 76ers over the Pelicans 121-120.

Embiid fouled Davis on a three-point shot with two seconds remaining. Davis hit two free throws but missed the third and Embiid batted away the rebound to keep the Sixers unbeaten at home (10-0) with a fourth consecutive win.

Embiid finished with game highs of 31 points and 19 rebounds with 2 blocked shots while Davis had 12 points, 16 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 blocked shots.

Australian Ben Simmons had 22 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists for the 76ers. E'Twaun Moore and Jrue Holiday each had 30 points for New Orleans.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 points and Kyle Lowry had 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds to spark the NBA-best Toronto Raptors over host Atlanta 124-108. The Canadians rose to 15-4 while the Hawks, led by Jeremy Lin's 26 points, fell to 3-15.

James Harden scored 43 points and Clint Capela added 27 points and 15 rebounds to power the Houston Rockets over visiting Detroit 126-124.

Bucks rip Trail Blazers

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists to power Milwaukee over Portland 143-100, improving the Bucks to an NBA second-best 13-4 and dropping the Trail Blazers from the Western Conference lead.

Moving into the West's top spot was Memphis, which edged San Antonio 104-103 on two Marc Gasol free throws with 0.7 of a second remaining. Mike Conley scored 30 points and Spaniard Gasol had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Harrison Barnes scored 28 points to lead the host Dallas Mavericks over Brooklyn 119-113 while Paul Millsap scored 25 points to lead Denver in a 103-101 victory at Minnesota.

Zach LaVine scored 29 points and Jabari Parker added 20 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago in a 124-116 victory over visiting Phoenix.

Sacramento's Willie Cauley-Stein scored 23 points to lead 7 double-figure scorers in the Kings' 119-110 win at Utah.

Reserve Trey Burke had 29 points and 11 assists to lead New York over host Boston 117-109 while Jeremy Walker's 21 points led 7 double-figure scorers for Charlotte in a 127-109 win over visiting Indiana. – With a report from Agence France-Presse