Still playing minus Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the defending champion Warriors absorb a 28-point whipping against the Thunder

Published 3:08 PM, November 22, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – The Oklahoma City Thunder added to the defending champions' woes.

German reserve Dennis Schroder dropped a game-high 32 points to lead 5 Oklahoma players in double figures as the Thunder blasted the skidding Golden State Warriors, 123-95, in NBA action at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday, November 21 (Thursday, November 22, Manila time).

"I think we can be really great," said Schroder after the 28-point blowout win. "Defensively we give people problems. We just need to keep working and getting better."

Still playing minus injured superstars Steph Curry (left groin) and Draymond Green (right knee), the Warriors rolled to their fourth straight loss – a first since the 2012-2013 season – and their sixth setback in the last 8 games.

The Warriors were out of it early and trailed by 14 points, 46-60, at the half – their second-worst deficit at their homecourt under coach Steve Kerr.

Dennis Schroder goes for a season-high 32 PTS (5 3PM) as the @okcthunder pull away in the 4th and improve to 11-6 on the season!#ThunderUp 123#DubNation 95



Paul George: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST

Steven Adams: 20 PTS, 11 REB

Russell Westbrook: 11 PTS, 13 AST, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/Mr8Xxprvmy — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2018

Paul George buried 25 points and grabbed 9 boards, while Steven Adams (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Jerami Grant (14 points, 11 boards) posted double-doubles for the Thunder.

Oklahoma star Russell Westbrook struggled on the floor with a 5-of-15 clip but still wound up with 11 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his 105th career triple-double.

The Thunder, who won for the 11th time in 13 games, staged a 25-4 run in the 4th quarter that broke the game wide open.

Two 20-year-old Thunder guards left with injuries, Terrance Ferguson in the 1st quarter with a left ankle sprain and Hamidou Diallo carried off on a stretcher with a severe leg injury in the 4th.

Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 27 points and 14 rebounds while Klay Thomson also scored 27 for the Warriors, who shot a measly 24.1% from three-point range.

The Warriors, who also got outrebouned by the Thunder, 61-42, fell to a 12-7 record. – With a report from Agence France-Presse