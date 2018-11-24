The two-time MVP emerges unscathed after a highway accident in Oakland

Published 8:39 AM, November 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry escaped serious injury after being involved in a multi-car smash while en route to the Golden State Warriors' practice facility Friday morning, November 23 (Saturday, November 24, Manila time).

The Warriors guard was westbound on Highway 24 near Oakland at around 9 am when his black Porsche Panamera collided with two other vehicles, damaging both the front and back end of his vehicle, US media reported.

An Oakland television station reported a California Highway Patrol spokesman as saying a Lexus car spun out on the freeway and collided with the front of the Porsche before a second car rear-ended it.

Curry's sports car suffered major front-end damage. But he was not hurt and eventually made it to the Warriors' morning practice and said he was fine.

"Don't need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts," Curry wrote on his Twitter account.

Police said the wet weather was likely a factor and that no charges have been laid.

Curry will not play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers as he continues to recover from an injury to his left groin.

Steph Curry took some time in the rain to make these officers very happy after he was involved in a multi-car accident this morning where he came out uninjured. https://t.co/Yzg7JyBXFS pic.twitter.com/xJuXmVIfPo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2018

