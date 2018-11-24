'I think we all just relaxed a bit,' says Kevin Durant after the defending champion Warriors got back to winning

Published 2:05 PM, November 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After suffering one of their worst skids in 7 seasons, the Golden State Warriors got back to winning with a 125-97 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA on Friday, November 23 (Saturday, November 24, Manila time) at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

The defending champion Warriors snapped a four-game skid with Kevin Durant erupting for 32 points on top of 8 rebounds and 7 assists while Klay Thompson fired 31 points and grabbed 8 boards.

"We made shots tonight. It's always good when you make shots," said Durant.

Indeed, the Warriors shot a whole lot better, firing 17-of-32 (53%) from beyong the arc and 31-of-53 (58%) from two-point range.

"I think we all just relaxed a bit," said Durant after the Warriors improved their record to 13-7.

Kevin Durant (32 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST, 3 BLK) & Klay Thompson (31 PTS, 8 REB, 4 3PM) pace the @warriors victory at home!#DubNation 125 #RipCity 97



Quinn Cook: 19 PTS, 5 3PM

Shaun Livingston: 11 PTS, 3 AST

Damian Lillard: 23 PTS, 8 AST pic.twitter.com/ph8eVNB6zP — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2018

Still playing shorthanded – with a growing injury list led by two-time MVP Steph Curry – the Warriors found their groove early this time and led by 15 points, 59-44, at the half.

Curry, who's still out due to a groin strain, even figured in a multi-car crash Friday morning but escaped serious injury. (READ: NBA star Steph Curry not hurt in multi-car crash)

All-Star forward Draymond Green (toe sprain) also continued to sit out while others in the injury list are DeMarcus Cousins (achilles’ tendon surgery rehab) and forward Alfonzo McKinnie (foot soreness).

Before the win, the Warriors were nowhere near the offensive juggernaut they're known for as they skidded to their fourth straight loss – a first since the 2012-2013 season – and absorbed their sixth setback in the last 8 games.

Damian Lillard had 23 points and 8 assists to lead the Blazers, who slipped to 12-7.

