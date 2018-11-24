The Los Angeles Lakers roll to their seventh win in 8 games behind Brandon Ingram and LeBron James

Published 2:52 PM, November 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It wasn't exactly the prettiest of wins but the Los Angeles Lakers did just enough to hold off the Utah Jazz, 90-83, in the NBA on Friday, November 23 (Saturday, November 24, Manila time) at the Staples Center.

Brandon Ingram topscored with 24 and grabbed 6 rebounds to pace the Lakers, who committed 24 turnovers and dished out just 10 assists.

LeBron James also collected 22 points, 10 boards and 7 assists as the Lakers sustained their hot streak and rolled to their seventh win in 8 games.

Utah had to play minust Donovan Mitchell for most of the game as the top Jazz scorer bruised his ribs in the 2nd quarter and didn't return. He finished with 4 points and rebounds.

Lakers' young guns Ingram and Lonzo Ball took charge early as James only tallied 4 points at the half before finding his groove after the break, including 9 points in the final quarter to help the Lakers keep the Jazz at bay.

The Lakers, who upped their record to 11-7, also snapped a seven-game skid against the Jazz.

Alec Burks dropped 17 points and Joe Ingles scored 16 for the Jazz, who lost 5 of their last 6 games to slip to 8-11.

Brandon Ingram drops a game-high 24 PTS, LBJ tallies 22 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, and the @Lakers have won 7 of their last 8 games!#LakeShow 90#TeamIsEverything 83



JaVale McGee: 12 PTS, 6-9 FGM

Lonzo Ball: 9 PTS, 10 REB pic.twitter.com/AemJBiiWGX — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2018

– Rappler.com