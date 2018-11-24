The Raptors roar to their fourth straight triumph for a 16-4 card – a franchise record for wins in the first 20 games

LOS ANGELES, USA – Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and flirted with a triple double as the NBA-leading Toronto Raptors set a franchise record for wins in the first 20 games of the season with a 125-107 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday, November 23 (Saturday, November 24, Manila time).

Leonard also added 10 rebounds and 9 assists as the Raptors won their fourth straight contest to improve to 16-4 overall.

Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby each scored 15 points and Fred VanVleet had 13 for the Raptors, who ended a two-game losing skid at home but still have 8 wins in their last 10 at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors were powered by their best three-point shooting night of the season, converting a season-high 17 from beyond the arc.

Danny Green, Anunoby and VanVleet each made 3 three-pointers as Toronto shot 43.6 percent from three point range, its highest percentage of the season.

"When we get those games where we can shoot the ball well, it's a big advantage," said Lowry.

Beal scored 20 points and Otto Porter had 17 for the Wizards, who are 2-7 on the road.

Wizards guard John Wall shot just 5-of-13, going 1-of-7 from three-point range. Wall scored 11 points and had a game-high 11 assists.

Washington attempted a season-high 46 shots from long range, making just 9.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks was impressed with the Raptors' style of play.

"They're hard to beat," Brooks said. "You've got to really be on-point defensively because they have so many good three-point shooters and ball-movers and smart basketball players."

Mental game

Danilo Gallinari sank all 9 of his free throws en route to a 20-point performance as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-107 in overtime.

The Grizzlies were up by 8 points with two minutes to go and appeared to be headed to victory but Gallinari drained 3 clutch free throws with 3 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime.

"I don't know if his blood pressure ever goes up or down," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. "He is one of the best, if not the best free-throw shooter in the league."

Gallinari improved to 95.5 percent from the charity stripe on the season.

"It's something I can say I'm pretty good at. It's a mental game at the free throw line," he said.

Montrezl Harrell finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Lou Williams had 15 points for the Clippers, who outscored Memphis 11-3 to close the 4th quarter. Harrell had 5 points in the overtime as the Clippers won their eighth straight at home.

Memphis' Marc Gasol overcame a slow start to lead all scorers with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Gasol's first basket didn't come until just under 5 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

Rookie Jaren Jackson added 20 points and Mike Conley 19 for the Grizzlies.

Game results

Golden State Warriors def. Portland Trail Blazers, 125-97

Los Angeles Lakers def. Utah Jazz, 90-83

Minnesota Timberwolves def. Brooklyn Nets, 112-102

Los Angeles Clippers def. Memphis Grizzlies, 112-107

Detroit Pistons def. Houston Rockets, 116-111

Boston Celtics def. Atlanta Hawks, 114-96

New York Knicks def. New Orleans Pelicans, 114-109

Cleveland Cavaliers def. Philadelphia 76ers, 121-112

Toronto Raptors def. Washington Wizards, 125-107

Miami Heat def. Chicago Bulls, 103-96

San Antonio Spurs def. Indiana Pacers, 111-100

Oklahoma City Thunder def. Charlotte Hornets, 109-104

Phoenix Suns def. Milwaukee Bucks, 116-114

Denver Nuggers def. Orlando Magic, 112-87

