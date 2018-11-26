Orlando beats Los Angeles for the second time in 8 days

Published 10:54 AM, November 26, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Nikola Vucevic finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds as the Orlando Magic snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' three-game winning streak with a 108-104 victory on Sunday, November 25 (Monday, November 26, Philippine time).

Terrence Ross had 16 points including a clutch layup with 34 seconds left as the Magic beat the Lakers for the second time in eight days. On November 17, Orlando defeated Los Angeles, 130-117.

Aaron Gordon had 17 points and D.J. Augustin added 12 points and 9 assists for the Magic.

Nikola Vucevic fills up the box score with 31 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST, 3 BLK in the @OrlandoMagic victory in LA! #PureMagic pic.twitter.com/xIHQnNsK52 — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2018

LeBron James had 24 points and 7 assists for the Lakers, who have won 6 of their last 7 NBA games. Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points and Brandon Ingram added 17.

The Magic used a rock-solid defense and some timely scoring by Gordon and Vucevic to outscore the Lakers 35-19 in the 3rd quarter and seize a 86-71 lead.

James and Kuzma were a combined 0-for-5 in the quarter in which the team shot just 5-of-21.

In the 4th, James missed a three-pointer and Ross made him pay by driving to the rim for a basket which broke a 104-104 tie.

The Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed another shot from beyond the arc on the following Lakers possession, and Gordon got a dunk to help seal the victory for the Magic. – Rappler.com