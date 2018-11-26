LOOK: Jimmy Butler hits second game-winner for new team 76ers
MANILA, Philippines – In his short time in Philadelphia, Jimmy Butler has proven why the 76ers traded for him.
Butler, who joined the 76ers in early November following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, lifted his team past the Brooklyn Nets, 127-125, with a game-winner on Sunday, November 25 (November 26, Manila time).
Sizing up Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Butler stepped back just in the nick of time to drain a tough fallaway 3-pointer with .4 of a second left for the game-winning bucket.
JIMMY BUCKETS FTW pic.twitter.com/CdvWQwC1cq— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2018
It was the perfect highlight to a prolific outing that saw him finish with a team-high 34 points to go with 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists.
Interestingly, his clutch shot against the Nets looked almost the same as his game-winner against the Charlotte Hornets last November 18.
From the same spot, the 29-year-old pulled off a stepback triple with .3 of a second remaining to power Philadelphia to a 122-119 triumph over Charlotte and spoil Kemba Walker's 60-point explosion.
Philadelphia 76ers 122 @ 119 Charlotte Hornets #HereTheyCome— 4theWin (@_4thewin) November 18, 2018
Joel Embiid: 33 PTS, 11 REB
Ben Simmons: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST
Jimmy Butler: 15 PTS#Hornets30
Kemba Walker: 60 PTS, 21-34 FGM
Jeremy Lamb: 20 PTS, 10 REBpic.twitter.com/2kEBSEHffb
Thanks to Butler's heroics, the 76ers improved to 14-8 for 3rd place in the Eastern Conference. – Rappler.com