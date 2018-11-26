Barely a month in Philadelphia, the 29-year-old star already has two game-winning shots under his name

Published 12:05 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In his short time in Philadelphia, Jimmy Butler has proven why the 76ers traded for him.

Butler, who joined the 76ers in early November following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, lifted his team past the Brooklyn Nets, 127-125, with a game-winner on Sunday, November 25 (November 26, Manila time).

Sizing up Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Butler stepped back just in the nick of time to drain a tough fallaway 3-pointer with .4 of a second left for the game-winning bucket.

JIMMY BUCKETS FTW pic.twitter.com/CdvWQwC1cq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2018

It was the perfect highlight to a prolific outing that saw him finish with a team-high 34 points to go with 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists.

Interestingly, his clutch shot against the Nets looked almost the same as his game-winner against the Charlotte Hornets last November 18.

From the same spot, the 29-year-old pulled off a stepback triple with .3 of a second remaining to power Philadelphia to a 122-119 triumph over Charlotte and spoil Kemba Walker's 60-point explosion.

Philadelphia 76ers 122 @ 119 Charlotte Hornets #HereTheyCome

Joel Embiid: 33 PTS, 11 REB

Ben Simmons: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST

Jimmy Butler: 15 PTS#Hornets30

Kemba Walker: 60 PTS, 21-34 FGM

Jeremy Lamb: 20 PTS, 10 REBpic.twitter.com/2kEBSEHffb — 4theWin (@_4thewin) November 18, 2018

Thanks to Butler's heroics, the 76ers improved to 14-8 for 3rd place in the Eastern Conference. – Rappler.com