John Wall leads the Washington Wizards to a victory over the red-hot Houston Rockets

Published 12:04 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – John Wall scored a double-double of 36 points and 11 assists to lead the Washington Wizards, 135-131, over the sweet-shooting Houston Rockets that had James Harden tally 54 points in overtime on Tuesday, November 27 (Monday, US time), at the Capital One Arena in DC.

Bradley Beal and Otto Porter combined for back-to-back baskets in the last minute of regulation time, but Harden dished it to Clint Capela who sank the game-tying basket, sending the game into overtime.

The Wizards managed to limit the 2018 NBA MVP to only 4 points in overtime and Wall cleaned up the game in front of their home crowd.

Wall was also inaugurated as Washington's 3rd all-time scorer when he eclipsed the 10,625 career points in the 2nd quarter.

Bradley Beal followed Wall with 32 points, while Markieff Morris recorded a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds.

"Headband" Harden hit 50 points when he buried a triple and was fouled in the play that allowed them to go up 121-117 in the last 2:30 mark of the game.

Harden's 54 points were off a 17-of-32 clip from the field to go with 13 assists and 11 turnovers for the NBA's first ever 50P/10A/10TO triple-double.

Eric Gordon also had a good showing of 36 points and Clint Capela made a double-double of 17 points and 14 boards. – Rappler.com