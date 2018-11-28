LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers struggle offensively as the Denver Nuggets cruise to their fourth straight victory

Published 1:15 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – LeBron James struggled offensively and so did the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers as the Denver Nuggets dealt them a 32-point beating, 117-85, in the NBA on Tuesday, November 27 (Wednesday, November 28, Manila time) in Colorado.

Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Malik Beasley unloaded 20 points each to power the Nuggets, who rolled to their fourth straight victory for a 14-7 record.

James shot only 14 points on a 5-of-15 (33%) clip from the field and missed all 4 of his attempts from three-point range.

Kyle Kuzma paced the Lakers with 21 points, shooting a perfect 8-of-8 from the two-point area but shot only 1-of-7 (14%) from beyond the arc.

Paul Millsap nets a double-double (20 PTS, 11 ASTS), as the @nuggets win their 4th straight! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/jkwjXWvSGg — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2018

Los Angeles guard Lonzo Ball sustained a left ankle sprain and headed to the locker room before halftime. Although he returned in the 2nd half, he saw action for only 3 minutes and finished with 7 points and 5 boards.

The Lakers absorbed their second straight loss to slip to an 11-9 record.

Game results

Detroit Pistons def. New York Knicks, 115-108

Atlanta Hawks def. Miami Heat, 115-113

Toronto Raptors def. Memphis Grizzlies, 122-114

Denver Nuggets def. Los Angles Lakers, 117-85

Indiana Pacers def. Phoenix Suns, 109-104

