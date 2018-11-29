OKC Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook tallies the 107th triple-double of his NBA career

LOS ANGELES, USA – Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook posted the 107th triple-double of his NBA career on Wednesday, November 28, to tie Jason Kidd for third on the league's all-time list.

Westbrook scored 23 points, pulled down 19 rebounds and handed out 15 assists in a 100-83 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was the third time this season he notched a triple-double, a stat when a player reaches double digits in 3 key statistical categories.

Kidd, who retired after the 2012-2013 season, needed 1,247 games to post 107 triple-doubles, while Westbrook reached the mark in 760 games.

Only Oscar Robertson with 181 and Magic Johnson with 138 have posted more.

Westbrook, whose 19 rebounds were one shy of his career high, completed the triple-double with an assist on Jerami Grant's dunk with 5:36 left in the third quarter.

That put Oklahoma City up 64-55 after they trailed 55-51 earlier in the period.

Westbrook's efforts helped the Thunder to their 13th victory in their last 16 games. They're in 4th place in the Western Conference, having recovered from a dismal 0-4 start to the season. – Rappler.com