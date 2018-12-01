The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year had already missed 12 games this season

Published 3:07 PM, December 01, 2018

WASHINGTON, USA – Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard had back surgery on Friday, November 30, to address a herniated disc that was causing nerve irritation and gluteal pain and will miss two to 3 months, the NBA team said.

The Wizards issued a statement saying the lumbar microdiscectomy "went as planned with no complications" in Los Angeles.

"Howard's progress will be re-evaluated in approximately two to 3 months," the Wizards said.

Howard had missed 5 games after aggravating the injury, which also caused him to miss training camp and the first 7 games of the season.

The Wizards inked Howard to an $11 million, two-year contract in the offseason and the 32-year-old is averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in 9 games for Washington.

The Wizards are Howard's fourth team in 4 seasons and the sixth of his NBA career. – Rappler.com