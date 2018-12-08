8 players breach double figures for San Antonio in the win

Published 1:04 PM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Antonio Spurs banked on a balanced scoring attack to demolish the Los Angeles Lakers, 133-120, at the AT&T Center on Friday, December 7 (Saturday, December 8, Philippine time).

DeMar DeRozan finished with 36 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks to lead 7 other players in double figures as the Spurs stormed back from a double-digit deficit en route to the triumph.

San Antonio trailed 89-99 after 3 quarters before outscoring the Lakers, 44-21, to earn its 12th win in 26 games.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl chipped in 14 points and 8 rebounds apiece, Patty Mills had another 14, while Davis Bertans chalked up 13 in the win.

Bryn Forbes and Marco Bellineli added 11 points apiece and Rudy Gay tallied 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals for the Spurs, who snapped a two-game skid.

LeBron James put up a dazzling 35-point, 11-assist, and 8-rebound performance but it wasn't enough for the Lakers to extend their winning streak to 5.

Los Angeles slipped to 15-10. – Rappler.com