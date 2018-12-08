Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combine for 40 points behind 8 triples

Published 2:39 PM, December 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Golden State Warriors shot the lights out from deep en route to a 105-95 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Friday, December 7 (Saturday, December 8, Manila time).

Steph Curry and Klay Thompon drained 4 three-pointers each as the Warriors hit 19 triples to clinch their third straight win and fortify their hold of 2nd place in the Western Conference by improving to 18-9.

Curry delivered 20 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds while Thompson chalked up 20 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks to lead 3 other Golden State players in double figures.

Andre Iguodala had 15 markers and 8 boards while Kevin Durant bucked off a tough shooting night with an all-around effort of 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in the win.

"We have guys who can knock down shots, and our superstars put us in position to make shots tonight," Iguodala said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo pumped in 22 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks for the Bucks, which fell to 16-8 for 3rd place in the East.

Malcolm Brogdon finished with 15 points and 7 rebounds while Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez each added 14 points in the loss.

The Warriors pulled away in the 2nd half with a burst of three pointers. The Warriors went 6-of-9 from beyond the arc in a six-minute stretch to build an 11-point lead. Golden State shot 41% (19-of-46) from long distance.

The Bucks couldn't match that shooting, making just 7-of-39 (18%) from three-point territory.

The Warriors led 57-51 at the half, hitting 9-of-20 from three-point range and getting 18 assists on 22 field goals. – With a report from Agence France-Presse