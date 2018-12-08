Australian guard Matthew Dellavedova heads back to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Published 2:55 PM, December 08, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Australian guard Matthew Dellavedova and forward John Henson and two draft picks from the Milwaukee Bucks, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman announced Friday, December 7 (Saturday, December 8, Manila time).

The move is part of a three-team, multi-player trade that also involves the Washington Wizards.

In exchange, Milwaukee gets guard George Hill, forward Jason Smith and future second round Wizards' draft pick.

Washington in turn gets forward Sam Dekker and a future second round draft pick as they send Smith and a second round pick to Cleveland.

"We’re very pleased to bring Delly (Dellavedova) back to Cleveland and want to welcome John Henson as well," said Altman. "This deal satisfied several important aspects for us in terms of having both long and shorter term benefits and assets involved.

"We will continue to look for ways to improve and strengthen our position for the future."

Hill appeared in 37 games for Cleveland after being acquired by the Cavaliers on February 2018.

Dekker, who was acquired by Cleveland on August 2018, played in 9 games for the Cavs this season, averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Dellavedova played his first 3 NBA seasons with the Cavaliers from 2013-2016 and was a member of Cleveland’s 2016 NBA championship team. – Rappler.com