The Boston Celtics explode for a 17-0 start before dealing the Chicago Bulls their worst loss ever

Published 2:17 PM, December 09, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Jaylen Brown came off the bench to score 23 points as the Boston Celtics recorded the biggest margin of victory in franchise history with a 133-77 demolition of the Chicago Bulls in NBA action on Saturday, December 8 (Sunday, December 9, Manila time).

The Celtics improved to 15-10 on the season and the 56-point win eclipsed a 51-point victory (153-102) over the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962.

Daniel Theis delivered a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics who went wire-to-wire Saturday to stretch their winning streak to 5 games.

The 56-point loss was the worst ever for the hapless Bulls, surpassing a 53-point (127-74) shellacking at Minnesota on November 2001.

JB in attack mode! pic.twitter.com/tJJG5kFCgp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 9, 2018

Boston exploded for a 17-0 start in the first 6 minutes of the game and cruised to their second consecutive one-sided victory after beating New York 128-100 two days ago.

Jayson Tatum had 18 points and Terry Rozier added 15 for the Celtics, who have outscored opponents an average of 126.2 to 97.6 during their five-game streak.

Shaquille Harrison came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points for the Chicago, whose previous worst loss was 122-83 to Toronto last month.

The Celtics led 35-17 after one quarter as it shot 60.9 percent, and led 64-43 at the half thanks to 52.4-percent shooting.

Chicago didn't score its first field goal until the 5:06 mark of the first quarter. – Rappler.com