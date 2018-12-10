Golden State head coach Steve Kerr says the team is a lot better with the former Defensive Player of the Year in the fold

Published 11:36 AM, December 10, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is set to return against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, December 10, (Tuesday, December 11, Philippine time) after missing 11 straight games with a sprained toe.

Green's return will give the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors their "core 4" along with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson for the first time in more than a month.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in comments reported by ESPN that he's hoping Green will spark the Warriors defense.

"He's the best defensive player in the league," Kerr said. "So I think our (recent) defensive efforts have reflected that, in terms of just not being as efficient, not being able to cover as much ground ... we're just a lot better with him."

Green has missed 14 of the past 16 games. They also dealt with an 11-game absence for Curry, but have won 3 straight since his return.

Green hopes his presence will fuel a further surge.

"We’re starting to play a little better and we're getting healthy," he said. "We're (home) most of the rest of the month, so it’s a good time for us to make a run." – Rappler.com