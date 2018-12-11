It's Dwyane Wade's #OneLastDance with his best friend LeBron James

Published 2:33 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In his one last dance with his best friend LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat surrendered to the Los Angeles Lakers, 105-108, on Monday, December 10 (Tuesday, December 11, Manila time), at the Staples Center.

Wade finished the game with a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists after his second half eruption, but it was just not enough for Kyle Kuzma's 33 points and James' 28-point and 12-assist output.

Ultimately, the game ended with a hug between the two NBA legends.

One final hug after the buzzer



(via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/3wuWm5VYyv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 11, 2018

"Whether we were teammates, whether we were opponents, we brought the best out of each other and I'm just thankful to have the opportunity to be drafted at the same time as this guy, and the friendship that we have, you know that it's beyond basketball, but I'm going to miss this," Wade said.

It was all love for the ex-teammates, as both Wade and James traded jerseys at the end of the game to signify the strength of their brotherhood.

"Like I've been saying all week: 'It's bittersweet man,'" James said after the game.

"It's just a lot of emotions for me right now losing a brother in his game, that I had so many wars with – so many wars with each other and together, so there's no better way but to end it in the Staples Center. This is my guy."

The retiring 12-time NBA All-Star checked in the 6:49 mark of the 1st quarter and earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

D-Wade gets a standing ovation from the L.A. crowd as he checks into the game! #OneLastDance | #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/T5EZHZ8xdX — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 11, 2018

Wade went on a poor 0-of-5 clip from the field in the first half, but the Lakers gifted him with a video of his career highlights.

The Lakers gave D-Wade a tribute video. Respect. pic.twitter.com/k8WMgOEXBH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2018

Both Wade and James go way back in the 2003 NBA draft which brewed a friendly rivalry between the two rising players.

They first became teammates when James left Cleveland for Miami Heat in 2010, but the 4-time NBA Most Valuable Player made his return to the Cavaliers in 2014.

In the 2017-2018 season, Wade joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and was reunited again for one season but both parted ways as James was bound for the Lakers while Wade returned to the Heat and announced his retirement in 2019. – Rappler.com