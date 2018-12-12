James Harden fires 29 and Chris Paul tallies a triple-double as the Houston Rockets snap a three-game slide

Published 12:48 PM, December 12, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – James Harden scored 29 points as the Houston Rockets halted their three-game losing streak with a 111-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, December 11 (Wednesday, December 12, Manila time).

Reigning NBA MVP Harden also chipped in 4 assists on a night when 7 Rockets players finished in double digits.

Rockets point guard Chris Paul produced a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Houston improved to 12-14.

Mike D'Antoni's side, though, remains near the foot of the Western Conference, one place off the bottom ahead of the Phoenix Suns, who are 4-24.

FINAL SCORE THREAD



James Harden scores 29 PTS and CP3 (11 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST) records his 1st triple-double of the season!#Rockets 111#RipCity 103



Eric Gordon: 14 PTS, 4 AST

Damian Lillard: 34 PTS, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/Q2Kj15HoE9 — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2018

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, slipped to 15-12 with the defeat, leaving them in 8th place in the Western Conference table.

The Blazers led the scoring on Tuesday with Damian Lillard pouring in 34 points and CJ McCollum adding 22.

But the Rockets' scoring off the bench proved decisive for Houston, with Nene, (10 points), Danuel House Jr (12) and Gerald Green (13) all contributing.

In San Antonio, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich bagged his 1,211th career win, putting him fourth on the list of career victories, after a 111-86 blowout over the hapless Suns.

The victory took Popovich one game clear of Pat Riley, the five-time NBA champion, who has 1,210 career wins.

Congrats to @spurs Coach Gregg Popovich for moving up to 4th on the ALL-TIME WINS list! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/oJpODG6wW0 — NBA (@NBA) December 12, 2018

Don Nelson leads the list of coaches with the most victories, with 1,335 wins ahead of Lenny Wilkens and Jerry Sloan.

Tuesday's win lifted the Spurs to 14-14 for the season but they remain in 10th place in the Western standings, two places outside the playoffs. – Rappler.com