The Toronto Raptors crush the Golden State Warriors at home for the first time in 14 years

Published 4:49 PM, December 13, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – The Toronto Raptors have started to become a legitimate threat to the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Even minus Kawhi Leonard, the Toronto Raptors beat the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors at home for the first time in 14 years with a 113-93 victory in the NBA on Wednesday, December 12 (Thursday, December 13, Manila time).

Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka combined for 43 points as Toronto won despite not having Leonard for a second consecutive night due to a sore right hip.

Lowry finished with 23 points and 12 assists and Ibaka tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds as Toronto won despite also losing seven-foot center Jonas Valanciunas to a dislocated left thumb in the first half.

"It is good for us to get out there and everyone is touching and moving the ball. Move it, swing it, play with some pace," Lowry said. "It is our second game on this road trip so a good win for us. Something to build off."

Danny Green scored 15 points, Pascal Siakam had 13 and Fred VanVleet added 10 to help the Raptors improve to a league-best 23-7, matching the best start in franchise history.

The Warriors lost their second straight game to the Raptors in two weeks and were so hopelessly outclassed that they sat their starters and went with their reserves late in the 4th quarter.

"We didn't make shots early in the game and it affected our energy," said Stephen Curry, who had 10 points. "They got into us early and played aggressive and that set the tone.

"It was one of those tough nights. They are obviously a great team."

Davis scores 44

Elsewhere, Anthony Davis scored 44 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans held on to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 118-114.

Jrue Holiday had 20 points and 10 assists, and Julius Randle added 22 for New Orleans, which has alternated wins and losses in its past 10 games.

Paul George had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder scored 24 points for Oklahoma City, who have won 5 of their last 7 contests. – Rappler.com