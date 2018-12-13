The new gears are given only to the 16 NBA teams that pulled through the regular season grind to clinch a coveted postseason spot

Published 7:56 PM, December 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – NBA teams that reached the playoffs during the 2017-2018 season now get to showcase their achievement through their jerseys.

Nike unveiled the Earned Edition uniforms, which can only be worn by the 16 NBA teams that pulled through the regular season grind to clinch a coveted spot in the postseason.

In the Western Conference, reigning two-time NBA champions Golden State, Houston, Minnesota, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Portland, San Antonio and Utah are given the new kits.

Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Miami, Milwaukee, Toronto, Washington and Indiana, meanwhile, flaunt their new gears in the Eastern Conference.

Select teams will debut their Earned Edition uniforms on Christmas Day, when the Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers and the Celtics tangle with the 76ers. – Rappler.com